Newburgh resident, business owner share thoughts on statewide mask mandate

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoosiers will have to wear a mask starting on Monday in most places across the state.
The measure was put into motion Wednesday by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
A COVID-19 self-check sign at the front door, each employee wearing a mask, frequent hand sanitizing, plus tables spaced apart shows how the service style at The Tin Fish in Newburgh has drastically shifted. More changes will be coming soon with focus on its customers.
According to the Governor, anyone throughout Indiana who visits a restaurant or other public businesses, buildings, schools or uses transportation must wear a mask.
“I think now that it’s coming down as a state mandate, people will be more willing to abide by that,” Morgan Castillo, owner of The Tin Fish explained.
This mandate applies to anyone 8-years-old and above.
“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Newburgh resident Randy Wheeler said. “Because I really, really feel the only way we are going to beat this is by social distancing, masks, good health and hygiene.”
There are a few exceptions such as medical purposes, disabilities, exercising, as well as eating and drinking.
“It’s going to take some time for us to get through it,” Wheeler added. “So, it was not until yesterday that we went to a grocery store for the first time since early March.”
For restaurants across the state like The Tin Fish, the expectation for customers is to wear a mask as they walk inside, wait for service, and on the way out.
Gov. Holcomb says violating the mandate could lead to a Class B misdemeanor.
Right now, no definite timeline has been set for when the mandate will end. The Governor says this undetermined date will depend on when cases decrease.
