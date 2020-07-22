More storms, then less humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers and storms will rekindle on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Heat index values will hover around 100. More storms likely Wednesday night and Thursday. Not as hot on Thursday with a high of 85. Partial clearing on Thursday night with patchy fog possible and a low of 70. Friday will be partly sunny and not quite as humid with a high of 86. Over the weekend, temps will creep back to the 90s with scattered storms returning by Sunday and continuing into next week.