Businesses organize curbside service program in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new curbside service program began in downtown Evansville on Wednesday.
This service allows people to order food or items from participating stores and pick them up curbside.
The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District came up with the idea to help consumers feel more safe, and help businesses better serve their customers and boost their bottom line.
“Consumers are concerned about going into restaurants,” Josh Armstrong, president of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District said. “There are some people that want to go out to eat, and there are some people that may not want to wear the mask but still want to go out, and then there are some consumers who really don’t want to be in public spaces more than they have to be. So this just allows our businesses to serve hopefully more people and be more successful.”
The program began Wednesday on the 200 block of Main Street and two parking spots are currently designated for curbside service. However, this idea is not a totally new concept, as several downtown businesses have actually already been doing it.
“Our carryout business has tripled since we opened back up,” David Tang, general manager at COMFORT by the Cross-Eyed Cricket said. “If the customer wants us to bring it out to their car, even if curbside is full - it doesn’t matter. Right now, every customer is a VIP customer.”
“I’m hoping people feel a little more confident to get on down here,” Cate Sisco, owner of Piece of Cake Bakery said. “Because some people are afraid to get out of their cars and afraid to come in places. Just give us a call, we’ll bring it out to you.”
The local businesses participating in this curbside program are listed in the picture below:
