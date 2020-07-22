KSP hosting Cover the Cruiser fundraising event benefitting Special Olympic Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police is hosting a Cover the Cruiser fundraising event to raise money for Special Olympics Kentucky (SOKY).
KSP posts across the state will have cruisers parked in various locations for the public to cover them with custom SOKY stickers.
According to the KSP, for a minimum donation of $1, which goes directly to SOKY, Kentuckians can buy those stickers at the designated locations and put them on the trooper’s cruiser.
For more information about the Cover the Cruiser campaign, head to the Special Olympics Kentucky website.
