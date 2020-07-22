KSP: Central City man facing several charges after miles long pursuit

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Central City man is facing several charges after troopers say he led them on a chase for several miles.
Kentucky State Troopers say they say a green pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed going eastbound on KY 70 just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.
Troopers tried to stop the truck just east of the Hopkins and Muhlenberg County line.
They say the driver ignored the troopers and continued driving.
Troopers say the pursuit continued for several miles before the driver stopped in a driveway in the 4000 block of State Route 175 in Graham.
That’s when troopers say they were able to apprehend the driver, 36-year-old Donny Miley.
Miley was arrested is facing a list of charges, including speeding, reckless driving, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and wanton endangerment.
Authorities say he was also served two warrants from Webster County.
