Judge: Daviess Co. hearings now virtual due to COVID-19 cases at judicial building

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Family Court Judge Julie Hawes Gordon says she, along with Judge McCarty, have decided to send their staff home for 14 days.
She says it’s due to recent confirmed COVID-19 cases within the judicial building.
Gordon says the staff will be working remotely, and all scheduled hearings will take place via Skype or Zoom until at least August 5th.
She says anyone with question can email the staff or daviessfamilycourt@kycourts.net.
