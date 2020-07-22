If your EVSC student needs to take the bus, you must register

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the risk of Covid-19, EVSC officials say students must wear masks on school buses, and they are limiting the number of students to two per seat.
They say this will limit their transportation availability.
Families are required to enroll in bus transportation in order for their child to ride the school bus.
Officials say failure to enroll will result in your child not being able to ride.
They say, if your family does not enroll in bus transportation, they will consider that to mean you do not need bus service, and your student will not be included in the bus routing process.
If anyone is unable to fill out the form online, you can call 812-435-8866.
