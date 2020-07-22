Humid; Additional Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A slow moving frontal boundary will stall across the area sparking showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms through tonight.
Thunderstorms will be more numerous today with high temps easing into the upper 80′s. Extra clouds and thunderstorms will lower temps and heat indices below the criteria for a Heat Advisory. Storms will flare during the heat of the day manipulated by the washed out front. The primary concern will be minor flooding from slow moving thunderstorms and pockets of damaging winds.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.