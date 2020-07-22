Hopkins Co. man facing child sexual exploitation charges

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say their Electronic Crime Branch arrested 21-year-old Albert Zachary Altamirano on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
They say Altamirano, of Madisonville, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation initiated by Homeland Security Investigations.
Troopers executed a search warrant Wednesday. They say equipment was seized, and the investigation is ongoing.
Altamirano is charged with five counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony).
Troopers say his electronic devices showed sexual abuse material of infants and prepubescent children.
Altamirano shows up as a “released inmate” in the Hopkins County Jail. The bond was $5,000.
