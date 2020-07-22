Vanderburgh Health Dept. recommends no visitation inside nursing homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some long term care facilities are pulling back on allowing visitors.
For months, visitors were not allowed in Indiana due to the pandemic, but many facilities have been allowed to relax rules in recent weeks.
With a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Vanderburgh County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health recommend the discontinuing of in facility visitation at this time.
They say they do support outdoor visitation with social distancing, mask wearing and good hand hygiene.
Officials tell us this is a recommendation and not a mandate, although many facilities are likely to follow.
