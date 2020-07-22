Groundbreaking held for Digestive Care Center in Warrick Co.

July 22, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT - Updated July 22 at 8:34 AM

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A groundbreaking will be held Wednesday morning for the new Digestive Care Center building in Warrick County.

The new facility will be on Venetian Drive just off Epworth Road and north of the Lloyd Expressway.

Several community leaders are expected to be at the ceremony set for 8:30 a.m.

The Digestive Care Center - Center of Excellence will be a 50,000 square foot facility that will house Digestive Care’s medical offices, endoscopic surgery center, pathology lab, and infusion center.

Officials say the building will also include a restaurant, cafe, and space for additional services.

