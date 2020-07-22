Gibson Co. Commissioners vote to move forward on new jail project

GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Commissioners have voted to move forward with the design of a new jail project.
Commissioners signed a contract with an architect to design the new jail. That vote came with one requirement, additional funding is secured by the County Council.
Per Councilman Jeremy Overton, the cost of a new jail would likely land above $45 million.
Right now, the county only has $19 million for the project, which comes from the Local Income Tax.
The project was first brought up after a lawsuit was filed by an inmate and later joined by the ACLU, that the current jail wasn’t large enough to safely accommodate the number of people being housed there.
The council has asked the commissioners to outline how they expect to make up that difference as soon as possible.
The County Council is set to vote on bridging that funding gap at their next meeting on August 11. The public will have a chance to comment on that additional appropriation before the council takes its vote.
