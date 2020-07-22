Families receive meals, books at local daycare

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, meals and books were distributed to families enrolled at Carver Daycare.
Students from Ivy Tech’s culinary program provided the meal portion of the giveaway, while Read Evansville handed out books for kids - helping them keep up with their reading over the summer.
First, let me say, I am a retired educator so its very important to me to make sure that I see young people reading and doing that and its just exciting to know that people are willing to help,” said Lana Burton.
Since the beginning of summer, Read Evansville has distributed over 10,000 books to kids in Evansville.
