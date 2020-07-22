Employee tests positive at long-term care facility in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - An employee at a Henderson long-term care facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
Colonial Assisted Living confirms an employee at its Adam Lane location recently received that positive diagnosis, something the facility says it has been preparing for since the pandemic began.
Colonial says it continues to work with the local health department to not only make sure the situation is properly handled but that all other employees and residents are kept safe.
