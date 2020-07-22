Dubois Co. considered COVID-19 hotspot among IN counties

DUBOIS Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County has been at the top of the heap for seven days straight for COVID-19 positive cases per capita in the Hoosier state, that’s according to Harvard Global Health Institute.
“We don’t want it to get to the point where misdemeanors come into play,” said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Dubois County is now at the forefront of the pandemic here in Indiana.
“I think it’s once you start getting some exposures and then those people become positive, it just keeps a domino effect until we can intervene with social distancing or a mask, something to cut that spread,” said Shawn Werner, the Dubois Co. Health Dept. Director.
Dubois County officials are urging the public to change those statistics by abiding by CDC guidelines.
Health department officials say they support Governor Holcomb’s mask mandate.
“I think it’s going to help with everything getting back to normal eventually,” said Sabra King, a resident in Dubois County.
County officials say even before it was issued, they were already discussing a possible mask mandate of their own.
“It makes me uncomfortable when some people aren’t responding to the rules and not wearing masks everything, it makes it more difficult,” said King.
Health department officials tell us they’ve heard those who have been tested and think they have COVID-19 aren’t staying home and are choosing to leave their home, creating more potential spread of the virus.
The health department says if you think you have symptoms of COVID19, to please quarantine and get tested.
