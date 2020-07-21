Schools in Evansville Catholic Diocese opening Aug. 5 to Aug. 13

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Diocese of Evansville say their 26 Catholic schools are set to begin classes with opening days between Aug. 5 and Aug. 13.
Superintendent of Catholic Schools Dr. Daryl Hagan says schools are employing every measure available to ensure the safe return of students, faculty and staff members.
“We continue to collaborate with county health departments, school advisory councils, pastors, administrators, and our dedicated faculty and staff,” said Dr. Hagan.
The Catholic Education Office has produced FAQs regarding the start of the new school year.
Here are the opening days:
Wednesday, Aug. 5:
Corpus Christi, Evansville
Holy Redeemer, Evansville
St. Joseph, Vanderburgh County
St. Philip, Posey County
St. Wendel, St. Wendel
Mater Dei High School, Evansville (freshmen and sophomores only)
Thursday, Aug. 6:
Mater Dei High School, Evansville (juniors and seniors only)
Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville
Annunciation at Christ the King Campus, Evansville
Annunciation at Holy Spirit Campus
Good Shepherd Catholic School, Evansville
Holy Rosary, Evansville
St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville
Westside Catholic, Evansville
Resurrection, Evansville
Friday, Aug. 7:
St. Joseph, Princeton
St. Matthew, Mount Vernon
Washington Catholic Schools, Washington
Monday, Aug.10:
St. James, Haubstadt
Tuesday, Aug. 11:
St. John the Baptist, Newburgh
Wednesday, Aug. 12:
Holy Trinity Catholic School, Dubois County
St. Bernard, Rockport
Thursday, Aug. 13:
Flaget Elementary School, Vincennes
Rivet Middle/High School, Vincennes
Holy Cross, Fort Branch
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, Haubstadt
