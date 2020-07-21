Schools in Evansville Catholic Diocese opening Aug. 5 to Aug. 13

(Source: Lyman, Jill)
By Jill Lyman | July 21, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT - Updated July 21 at 10:50 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Diocese of Evansville say their 26 Catholic schools are set to begin classes with opening days between Aug. 5 and Aug. 13.

Superintendent of Catholic Schools Dr. Daryl Hagan says schools are employing every measure available to ensure the safe return of students, faculty and staff members.

“We continue to collaborate with county health departments, school advisory councils, pastors, administrators, and our dedicated faculty and staff,” said Dr. Hagan.

The Catholic Education Office has produced FAQs regarding the start of the new school year.

Here are the opening days:

Wednesday, Aug. 5:

Corpus Christi, Evansville

Holy Redeemer, Evansville

St. Joseph, Vanderburgh County

St. Philip, Posey County

St. Wendel, St. Wendel

Mater Dei High School, Evansville (freshmen and sophomores only)

Thursday, Aug. 6:

Mater Dei High School, Evansville (juniors and seniors only)

Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville

Annunciation at Christ the King Campus, Evansville

Annunciation at Holy Spirit Campus

Good Shepherd Catholic School, Evansville

Holy Rosary, Evansville

St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville

Westside Catholic, Evansville

Resurrection, Evansville

Friday, Aug. 7:

St. Joseph, Princeton

St. Matthew, Mount Vernon

Washington Catholic Schools, Washington

Monday, Aug.10:

St. James, Haubstadt

Tuesday, Aug. 11:

St. John the Baptist, Newburgh

Wednesday, Aug. 12:

Holy Trinity Catholic School, Dubois County

St. Bernard, Rockport

Thursday, Aug. 13:

Flaget Elementary School, Vincennes

Rivet Middle/High School, Vincennes

Holy Cross, Fort Branch

Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, Haubstadt

