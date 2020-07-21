Posey County schools searching for substitute teachers

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - As schools get closer to the start of the new academic year, some Tri-State districts are facing a new challenge - a shortage of substitute teachers.
South Terrace Elementary School Principal Erin Koester says there are approximately 400 children in 21 classrooms on a typical school day. However, the question this fall may be, will there be a teacher in the classroom?
“We are preparing for the school year every day,” says Koester.
She says because of many different aspects of the coronavirus pandemic, her school is not alone in seeing a shortage of substitute teachers.
“During a typical year, we don’t have enough,” says Koester. “At the same time, we may need more than we have in the past.”
What could happen if there are not enough teachers?
“We would have to pull our instructional assistants to cover those responsibilities,” says Koester. “And when we pull those assistants to do those duties, we could be pulling support for students who need extra help.”
Many educators agree this effect could directly impact learning in every classroom.
“The kids learn the best in school,” says Tracy Bosecker, an elementary school substitute teacher. “If there’s not a teacher in the classroom, it really does put a strain on the whole school.”
Bosecker agrees many substitutes may not feel comfortable coming back this fall.
“I, personally, am not too terribly worried about it,” says Bosecker. “I think that they’re doing everything they can to keep everybody safe. But I would think that might be part of it.”
Koester says, overall, what matters most is getting teachers safely into the classroom.
“Substitutes are something that are going to be very important to us,” says Koester. “Any administrator will tell you that a substitute list is a savor in your school.”
A degree in education is not required to be a substitute teacher. For those who may be interested, Koester suggests reaching out to the school district or individual schools to let them know you are interested. For contact information, visit the MSD of North Posey County.
