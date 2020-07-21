Owensboro commissioners call special meeting to discuss funds

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s Board of Commissioners is calling a special meeting Tuesday to discuss some of the city’s funds.
They’ll be taking a look a the city’s use of its municipal road fund, which totals more than a million dollars.
They will also be looking at the local government economic assistance fund.
They’re inviting the public to watch that meeting live on the city’s Facebook page.
That meeting will happen Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more throughout the day.
