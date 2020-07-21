38 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co., state cases up 710

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 57,916 total confirmed positive cases and 2,652 deaths.
That’s up from Monday’s 57,206 total confirmed positive cases and 2,632 deaths.
Locally, the map shows 38 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 11 new cases in Dubois County, six new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, four new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, two new cases in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.
The testing site at CK Newsome Center in Evansville has been extended through August.
Anyone can come and get tested at this location for free. They just require you to register for an appointment before coming to the door.
Hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,191 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 446 cases, 7 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 358 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 161 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 115 cases
- Gibson Co. - 162 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 93 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 21 cases
