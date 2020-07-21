KY unemployment director quietly fired in May

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A personnel file shows Kentucky’s unemployment director was quietly fired in May, as the state dealt with a record number of coronavirus related jobless claims.
The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting found the “Office of Unemployment Insurance Director Muncie McNamara” was fired May 5, four months after being hired.
The personnel file showed it was done ”without cause.” McNamara says he was fired because he raised concerns about the office cutting corners in its rush to fulfill an unprecedented number of unemployment claims.
The Cabinet for Education and Workforce Development disputed that in an email, saying the concerns weren’t a factor in his termination.
