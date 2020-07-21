Installation underway for pedestrian signs outside downtown YMCA

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pedestrian signs are being installed outside the Ascension St. Vincent YMCA in downtown Evansville.
The signs are going up at Court and Sixth Street.
The concern stems from the YMCA moving locations next door.
Now, instead of crossing Just Northwest Sixth Street, pedestrians also have to cross Court Street.
There will be four new pedestrian signs, three of which will be solar-powered and the other electrical.
Crews were out this afternoon installing solar panels on the signs.
YMCA officials say they're happy to keep their members safe.
"We're really excited to see it finished to bring visibility to the change in pedestrian traffic down here on court street. So we're exited to add the signals, and to be able to better ensure the safety of our member," said Lisa Verkamp.
The signal installation is expected to be finished and tested by the end of the month.
