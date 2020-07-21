INDOT to hold public hearing on upcoming road work

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is holding a public hearing Tuesday night to hear opinions on upcoming road work.
Officials are planning to add a J-turn on Highway 41 near Hillsdale road.
Officials say it’s to improve traffic in the area and make it safer for those driving through it.
That meeting is at 5:30 Tuesday evening at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center’s Banquet Hall.
INDOT officials say health guidelines will be followed.
Those attending are asked to wear a mask.
