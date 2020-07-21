INDOT to hold public hearing on upcoming road work

INDOT to hold public hearing on upcoming road work
July 21, 2020 at 6:48 AM CDT - Updated July 21 at 6:48 AM

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is holding a public hearing Tuesday night to hear opinions on upcoming road work.

Officials are planning to add a J-turn on Highway 41 near Hillsdale road.

Officials say it’s to improve traffic in the area and make it safer for those driving through it.

That meeting is at 5:30 Tuesday evening at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center’s Banquet Hall.

INDOT officials say health guidelines will be followed.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.