Hot and humid with scattered storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A persistence-type forecast as the basic weather conditions will be the same through the week. A dissipating warm front will lift back north of the region and trigger more afternoon/evening storms on Tuesday. Wednesday-Friday will bring periods of sunshine, high humidity and scattered storms. Daily highs will push to near or above 90 and lows will settle around 72 each night. Drier conditions for Friday and the weekend, but still hot with highs in the lower 90s. Widespread severe weather not expected, but some of the stronger storms may produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and hail.