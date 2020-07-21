Green River District reports 21 additional COVID-19 cases

July 21, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT - Updated July 21 at 10:59 AM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 21 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of those new cases, nine are in Daviess County, nine are in Henderson County, two are in Webster County and one is Union County.

Green River health officials say they now have a total of 1,307 confirmed positive cases. They say they’ve had 1,051 recoveries (80%).

The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing no new cases Tuesday. They have had a total of 347 cases with 252 recoveries.

The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing this week. To schedule an appointment, visit the GRDHD website.

Green River District testing site locations
Green River District testing site locations (Source: Green River District Health Department)

Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:

  • Muhlenberg Co. - 591 cases, 9 deaths, 537 recovered
  • Daviess Co. - 578 cases, 7 deaths, 481 recovered
  • Hopkins Co. - 347 cases, 34 deaths, 252 recovered
  • Ohio Co. - 309 cases, 1 death, 233 recovered
  • Henderson Co. - 246 cases, 4 deaths, 201 recovered
  • Webster Co. - 65 cases, 49 recovered
  • McLean Co. - 37 cases, 1 death, 29 recovered
  • Union Co. - 37 cases, 29 recovered
  • Hancock Co. - 33 cases, 24 recovered

