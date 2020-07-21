Greater Jasper releases a glimpse of online plans

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Students receive an interesting note in Jasper for those who choose the school’s online academy.
In a release sent out on Tuesday, the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools says those students won’t be taught by Jasper teachers although students will still be part of the school system.
Online instruction will follow the EdOption Academy curriculum and will look different than e-learning this past spring.
The corporation says a Jasper school facilitator will still be available to provide support for online academy students.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.