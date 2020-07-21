Friends, family gather to remember student killed in deadly crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family, friends and classmates gathered to remember a Daviess County elementary school student who died earlier this month in a crash.
Issac Sterett of Owensboro was 10 when he passed away last Friday. On Tuesday afternoon, family and friends lined the parking lot of Highland Elementary to say their final goodbyes as the funeral procession went by.
One of the teachers said what she will miss most about Issac is his smile and how he was such a happy child.
“He will be missed so badly but it has been good for his family to see how much support and love they have. It’s unimaginable, but we will differently miss him,” said Olivia Baker, Highland Elementary Teacher. “I am so glad we all could come together and do something like this.”
Baker said in Issacs 10 short years he made such a positive impact to all the people around him.
