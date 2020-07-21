Former nursing home nurse convicted of abuse

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron says 36-year-old Ashley Maypray, of Madisonville, has been convicted of reckless abuse of a vulnerable adult.
He says, while employed as a nurse at a nursing home, Maypray slapped and pinched a vulnerable adult who she was supposed to be caring for.
Cameron says Maypray entered an Alford plea to one count of reckless abuse or neglect of an adult, a Class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced by the Hopkins Circuit Court to twelve months of probation.
As a special condition of the plea, Maypray agreed to voluntary placement on the Caregiver Misconduct Registry maintained by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services for a period of seven years.
“Our Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse works hard to investigate and prosecute those who exploit our most vulnerable citizens through abuse, neglect, and exploitation,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Kentucky’s seniors deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, and I am thankful for the work of my Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services in this case.”
Suspected incidents of elder abuse, neglect, or exploitation should be reported to the Attorney General’s elder abuse tip line at 1-877-ABUSE TIP (1-877-228-7384).
