EWSU Executive Director retires, presented key to city

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials honored Evansville Water and Sewer Utility’s long time executive director Tuesday afternoon.
Allen Mounts has been with EWSU for more than eight years.
Mounts postponed his retirement back in May to continue to help guide the department through the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, Mayor Winnecke proclaimed July 21st as “Allen Mounts Day,” before presenting him with a key to the city.
“When I took over, there were a lot of challenges, and there are still a lot of challenges,” Mounts said. “But Evansville is a strong and great community. And through the Utility’s efforts, we’re making it a better place for many generations to come.”
Mounts’ last day on the job will be on July 31st. He says he wants to spend a lot of time traveling with his wife and visiting family.
