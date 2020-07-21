Evansville police respond to 2 separate shootings overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to two different shootings overnight in Evansville.
The first happened on Longfield Drive just after 1:40 a.m. That’s on the northside near First Avenue and Mill Road.
Once officers arrived, they found a man shot in the middle of the street. He was taken to the hospital.
Officers say the last time they checked on the victim, they were told he was unconscious.
Police believe the man was trying to break into a home when he was shot.
The suspected shooter is in custody for questioning, but an arrest has not been made.
Just a few minutes later, police were called to another situation on the southeast side.
According to police reports, officers spotted a man bleeding while getting out of a car on Bayard Park Drive.
He told officers he was shot in the arm and leg a few blocks away.
He was taken to St. Vincent for what police believe are not life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.