Evansville Parks & Recreation rolling out new program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Parks and Recreation Department is rolling out a new recreation program starting Friday, July 24.
The program is called Park-N-Rec. It will take place every first and third Friday of the month this fall from 3 to 5 p.m. at different Evansville Neighborhood Parks.
Parks and recreation department officials say the first day of the program is set for Friday at Wesselman Park for a preview party.
Coming off the Summer Play Daze Program, Assistant Sport Director McKenize May says the new program is another opportunity for kids to still have fun after school.
“Park-N-Rec provides a variety of activities for families and children between the ages of 5 and 14 years to participate in,” May said. “We will also have giveaways for children to win.”
Officials say there will be activities at each Neighborhood Park such as yard games, dancing, arts and crafts, sport games, and much more.
Dates and locations for other Park-N-Rec days are:
- August 7- Bellemeade Park
- August 21- Garvin Park
- September 4- Bayard Park
- September 18- Howell Park
- October 2- Lorraine Park
- October 16- Vann Park
- October 30- CK Newsome Center Lawn
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.