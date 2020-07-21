COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS Co., Ind. (WFIE) - A spike of COVID-19 in Dubois County leads to officials not just asking, but highly recommended people to follow CDC guidelines.
“Socially distancing isn’t being adhered to. Number one thing, social distance,” said Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide.
Officials say if they can’t get case numbers under control, they may have to crack down even more.
On Tuesday, the county health department reported an additional 11 cases.
“Well I just hope everybody takes it the right way and don’t think, you know, we’re taking away their freedoms or anything like that,” said John Schmitt, Dubois County resident.
On Monday, town leaders issued a joint proclamation urging people to wear a face-covering when they need to interact with others in the community, particularly in indoor settings.
“Some people have been moved to take action, and you see more people wearing a mask in public,” said Vonderheide. “Others probably more rebellious.”
County officials say they’re looking at making face masks mandatory.
The county attorney is looking over possible options.
“If we can’t get this turned, then other steps, more dramatic steps will be taken. We do not want to shut down the economy, the economy is vital. We got people hanging by a paycheck here, local retail,” said Vonderheide.
Mayor Vonderheide says social distancing isn’t being followed, and it’s crucial that people do it.
He says since the joint proclamation went into place, he’s seen more people wearing face coverings in public, but there’s still a portion of folks who aren’t doing so.
County officials say they’re hoping their current recommendations slow the spread.
Officials held an additional meeting on Tuesday to discuss the mask mandate and used feedback from the public.
