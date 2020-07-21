City commissioners to vote on Fairview Dr. annexation

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - At Tuesday evening’s city commission meeting in Owensboro, commissioners will vote on an ordinance annexing property alongside the new Daviess County Middle School.
City officials say they’ve been looking at extending the property currently owned by Daviess County Public Schools at Fairview Drive to meet Pleasant Valley Road.
City officials say this project will solve some traffic issues caused by the expansion of Gateway Commons and future concerns with the new Daviess County Middle School being built.
The city manager tells us extending Fairview will keep bus traffic off residential streets in the Downs neighborhood.
