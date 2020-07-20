Teacher reacts to EVSC decision to delay start of school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is expected to give more details on the reopening of schools Tuesday.
Ahead of giving more details, a teacher is reacting to the news of EVSC delaying the start of the school year to Aug. 19.
Natalie Bowman, a third-grade teacher at Highland Elementary School, says she supports the board’s decision in delaying school a few weeks.
She says it feels like the board is taking the situation seriously, especially given the rise in recent COVID-19 cases in the county.
”Obviously, I didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Bowman. “I felt when I was watching Dr. Smith speaking, I felt very proud of the decision that he made, because I felt that the decision was made with consulting experts in the health field. And it made me realize, again, you know, I always knew, but that they really do have our best interest in mind.”
EVSC officials tell 14 News they’ll provide more details of the re-opening during a Facebook Live update on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
We will continue to follow this story.
For more Coronavirus coverage, click here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.