Steamy and unsettled this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A stationary front along the Ohio River will be the focus of scattered showers and storms over the first part of the week. Very humid air remains in place, and any sunshine will likely kick up storms at some point each day. Daily highs will rise to near 90 and lows will hover in the low to mid 70s. The main threat with storms that do develop will be locally heavy rainfall, but a few may also produce hail or damaging winds. The unsettled pattern will likely continue through Friday.