State funding cuts could affect Arc of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For more than 60 years, the Arc of Evansville has been serving the community, helping people with disabilities achieve their full potential.
Last week, the organization received notice that more than 90 people there could soon be without a job.
The board chairman tells us the state has issued a directive that every agency they help fund must cut 15 percent from their budgets.
He says the disability division of the state of Indiana has elected to eliminate state-funded sheltered work.
Ahead on 14 News, we’ll share more details about what this means for employees and clients, and we’ll hear from a local family who will be affected by this cut.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.