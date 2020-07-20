39 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co., state cases pass 57K

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 57,206 total confirmed positive cases and 2,632 deaths.
That’s up from Sunday’s 56,571 total confirmed positive cases and 2,629 deaths.
Locally, the map shows 39 new cases in Vanderburgh County, nine new cases in Dubois County, new new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, nine new cases in Posey County, one new case in Gibson County, two new cases in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.
The testing site at CK Newsome Center in Evansville has been extended through August.
Anyone can come and get tested at this location for free. They just require you to register for an appointment before coming to the door.
Hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,153 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 435 cases, 7 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 352 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 160 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 111 cases
- Gibson Co. - 159 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 91 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 20 cases
