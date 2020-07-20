First Isaiah 117 House opens in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County welcomed its first Isaiah 117 home with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.
Isaiah 117 cares for children who have been removed from their home and are waiting for a foster home.
This new Isaiah home will give them a safe place to stay during the transition.
"When a child is sitting in the office, you can only imagine the hurt and not knowing what is going on. You know, offer those kids a little bit of hope and offer them clean clothes, a bath, and to go out and play," said Coordinator Melissa Meyer.
If you would like to help with the children who are going to be in the home, you have to be at least 21 and go through a background check.
Contact the organization if you would like to learn about volunteering.
