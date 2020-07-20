Hopkins Co. School Board to host meeting Monday evening

HOPKINS Co., Ky (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, the school board is set to meet within the hour.
We expect some new information to surface as the district continues to consider reopening plans. We know two options will be available for parents to choose from.
Those options include either in-person learning with safety measures or a remote learning option.
The district sent out a survey to get input from parents. The results are now in, and they’re expected to be revealed Monday evening.
Something new this year is online registration. We are told that process is still being set up.
As for the overall reopening plan, final touches are still in progress.
The school district tells us they’re working with the local health department. School is set to start August 26th.
Monday’s meeting is virtual and expected to start at 5:30 p.m.
14 News will follow that meeting and will continue to update this story.
