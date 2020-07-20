2 historic Dubois Co. properities awarded funding for preservation

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced on Monday that 12 properties were awarded funds from the Historic Renovation Grant Program. Two of those properties are located in Dubois County.
Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand was awarded $100,000 to preserve the Chapel of Our Sorrowful Mother, which is an 1877 gable-front Romanesque-style church. According to a press release, the funding will go toward restoring and protecting stained-glass windows, refurbishing art glass windows, installing new protective coverings and repointing masonry.
MH Properties was also awarded $39,568 to preserve 706-708 Main Steet in downtown Jasper. The building has undergone several renovations dating back to 1888. The building was utilized as an express office in 1920 with coach buggies built on the second floor. State officials say the preservation will restore the building to its former luster.
