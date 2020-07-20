Green River District reports 31 new COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 12 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 31 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 12 are in Daviess County, nine are in Henderson County, four are in Ohio County, three are in Webster County, two are in Union County and one is in McLean County.
Green River health officials say they had a total of 1,286 cases in the district. They say the district-wide recovered cases in now 1,006.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing 12 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the county’s total confirmed cases to 347. Of the total, 234 have recovered.
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing this week. To schedule an appointment, visit the GRDHD website.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 591 cases, 9 deaths, 537 recovered
- Daviess Co. - 569 cases, 7 deaths, 463 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 347 cases, 34 deaths, 234 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 309 cases, 1 death, 222 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 237 cases, 4 deaths, 195 recovered
- Webster Co. - 65 cases, 49 recovered
- McLean Co. - 37 cases, 1 death, 28 recovered
- Union Co. - 36 cases, 27 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 33 cases, 22 recovered
