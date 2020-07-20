Feed Evansville continues to help thousands each week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Feed Evansville is having continued success with their food box programs.
Organizers say they served families in more than 1,000 vehicles at Hartke Pool Monday through the USDA's Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
More 3,000 boxes of dairy products and fresh produce were distributed.
Organizers with Feed Evansville say they've received additional food to hand out thanks to Tri-State Food Bank.
Cars were lined up around Hartke Pool and into Robert's Park.
Organizers say this program has helped many families who never needed assistance before the pandemic.
"More than 50 percent of the households have never been on any kind of assistance or services prior to COVID-19. So we know that the need that we had prior to COVID was great, and now COVID has just increased that need," said Lisa Vaughan.
Organizers believe, on average, more than 6,000 boxes of food have been distributed each week since this began last month.
The Farmers to Families program will continue until August.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.