Family asking for help to find missing woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The family of a missing Evansville woman is hoping help from the public can point them in the right direction.
Dawnita Wilkerson has been missing since Father's Day weekend.
Monday, her famly was handing out flyers, hoping to raise awareness and let people of the community know she is still missing.
The family says they haven't heard anything from Wilkerson, which they say is unusual as she was the type of person to call every day.
"Personally, be in danger because otherwise she would be home. She would not hesitate to call us and say come get me," said Wilkerson's aunt, Julia Womack.
"That is not like her to not ask for help, but she is a fighter, and she will fight, but still she needs help. She will call and ask for help," said another aunt, Faye Carien.
If have any information, call the Evansville Police Department.
