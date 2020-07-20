Daviess Co. Public Schools look at potential A-B Model for back to school

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As districts weigh their options for reopening in the 2020-21 academic year, some are considering a hybrid learning model.
“Man, I support our educators, our administrators. They do such a good job and it’s such a hard decision to make,” said Daviess Co. Public Schools parent, Stefanie Faulls .
Daviess County Public School officials say they’re looking at an A-B model for the upcoming school year.
Stefanie Faulls son Micah is going into the 7th grade at Burns Middle School. School officials say options regarding concerns about childcare are still being explored.
Stefanie says, for many families, this plan could take some getting used to.
“It is unusual, but I did that in college. We had Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Tuesday, Thursday classes. And I know some other school systems have done that and it’s just kind of getting into that rhythm and habit. It’s just a new habit to create,” said Faulls.
District officials say they plan to have 40 percent of students attend in-person school Monday and Tuesday with the other 40 percent attending Thursday and Friday.
“So I think you know it might be weird for kids at first but at least those that are going are gonna get teacher and student interaction,” said Faulls.
School leaders say twenty percent of parents have indicated that virtual-only learning would be their preference.
They say no in-person learning will take place Wednesdays - schools will be closed for deep cleaning.
“I trust that they’ll do everything they can to protect the kids, they always do,” said Faulls.
Faulls says she plans to send her son back to school come August.
“He wants to go back,” said Faulls. “He misses his teachers, he misses the students, and he misses that style of learning.”
Superintendent Matt Robbins says they're still evaluating the situation.
He says the plans may change or be altered before they’re presented to the school board Thursday.
