Census takers will be travelling around Evansville this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you haven’t filled out your census form, you might get a knock on the door this week.
According to the mayor’s office, those census takers will wear masks and follow local public health guidelines.
If no one is home, they will leave a notice of their visit on the door with information on how to respond.
You can respond to the census by phone or online.
If you respond, the mayor’s office says a census taker is less likely to visit someone’s home to collect a response.
You can respond online by going here or by calling 844-330-2020.
