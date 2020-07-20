Boonville RB, Devin Mockobee, commits to Navy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Monday, Pioneers’ star running back, Devin Mockobee, announced his verbal commitment to play for Navy football.
The incoming senior said in his announcement, “I don’t see this as an accomplishment created solely by my actions but as a product of the community around me who’ve helped place me in this position to continue on living a dream I’ve had all these years.”
As a junior, the 6″0 running back appeared in all 10 games for the Pioneers. Mockobee averaged 10.0 yards a carry, 138.4 yards per game and scored 17 rushing touchdowns.
He also was Boonville’s leading receiver, amassing 179 yards and scoring 2 touchdowns.
In 2019, the Midshipmen posted an overall record of 11-2 and defeated Kansas State in the Autozone Liberty Bowl.
