AstraZeneca, Oxford University partner together for COVID-19 vaccine

POSEY Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Encouraging news in the race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.
Early research suggests a vaccine being developed in the UK is safe and effective, and there’s a local connection.
The vaccine is being developed by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca in partnership with Oxford University. We spoke to company officials Monday afternoon.
They tell us they don’t know yet if it will be manufactured at the 300 acre Mount Vernon facility, but here’s what they can say about the vaccine so far.
Early data from human trials indicate it induced two immune responses: The production of antibodies and the production of T-Cells, which attack virus cells.
The vaccine is already in phase three trials to determine if it protects against infection. If additional studies and research go well, the vaccine could potentially be available by the end of the year.
According to local economic development officials, the AstraZeneca Manufacturing plant in Posey County is one of the largest in North America, employing nearly 800 people.
We’ll continue to follow new development as those trials continue.
