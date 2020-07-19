Wayne County reports 2 children tested positive for COVID-19

July 19, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 2:13 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - The Wayne County Illinois Health Department reports two children have tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Health officials say one is a male and the other is a female. Officials also state the county total is at 25 with one death, and 14 people have also recovered from the virus.

[Illinois Coronavirus Website]

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers in our part of Illinois:

  • White Co. - 24 cases
  • Wayne Co. - 25 cases, 1 death
  • Wabash Co. - 23 cases
  • Edwards Co. - 5 cases

