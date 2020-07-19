Wayne County reports 2 children tested positive for COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - The Wayne County Illinois Health Department reports two children have tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
Health officials say one is a male and the other is a female. Officials also state the county total is at 25 with one death, and 14 people have also recovered from the virus.
Here are the current COVID-19 numbers in our part of Illinois:
- White Co. - 24 cases
- Wayne Co. - 25 cases, 1 death
- Wabash Co. - 23 cases
- Edwards Co. - 5 cases
