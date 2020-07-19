Vanderburgh Co. reports 56 new positive cases; State deaths up 2

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Indiana State Department of Health releases its Sunday update.
The health department says there are 927 new positive cases and two new deaths, bringing the total in the state to 56,571 and 2,629 total deaths.
The map shows 56 new positive cases in Vanderburgh County, 38 in Dubois County, 24 in Warrick County, 11 in Posey County, five in Gibson County, three in Spencer County and one in Perry and Pike Counties.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,114 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 426 cases, 7 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 343 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 159 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 102 cases
- Gibson Co. - 158 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 89 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 19 cases
There is a temporary COVID-19 test site at Ivy Tech Community College, Princeton campus, located at 2431 S Crabtree Drive. This is a free drive-thru clinic with no appointment necessary. This site will only be here until July 25. The site is opened Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed Sunday and Monday.
