Slight Heat Break

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Heat Advisory is scheduled to end at 7:00 p.m. A slow moving frontal boundary will slip into the area and behave like a July front and stall out. The front will spark thunderstorms, mainly north of Interstate 64, as lows drop into the mid-70′s. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms through tonight.
Thunderstorms will be more numerous Monday through Wednesday with high temps easing a bit to 90-degrees. Extra clouds and thunderstorms will lower temps and heat indices below the criteria for a Heat Advisory. Storms will flare during the heat of the day manipulated by the washed out front. The primary concern will be minor flooding from slow moving thunderstorms and pockets of damaging winds.
