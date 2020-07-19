Showplace Cinemas asking public to fill out form to ‘Save Our Cinemas'

Showplace Cinemas asking public to fill out form to ‘Save Our Cinemas'
Showplace Cinemas on Evansville’s east side officially reopened on Friday. (Source: WFIE)
By Makayla Neukam | July 19, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT - Updated July 19 at 10:43 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showplace Cinemas is asking for the public’s help to save their business.

Showplace Cinemas says in a post that the pandemic is taken a toll on local businesses, including theaters.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put movie theaters across the country at risk of going dark for good,” states Showplace in a post. “From small independent screens to nationwide exhibitors, our local theaters employ over 150,000 people and have formed a cornerstone of the American experience for generations.”

They are asking the public to fill out a form to Save Our Cinemas.

You can fill out that form right here.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.