Showplace Cinemas asking public to fill out form to ‘Save Our Cinemas'

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showplace Cinemas is asking for the public’s help to save their business.
Showplace Cinemas says in a post that the pandemic is taken a toll on local businesses, including theaters.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has put movie theaters across the country at risk of going dark for good,” states Showplace in a post. “From small independent screens to nationwide exhibitors, our local theaters employ over 150,000 people and have formed a cornerstone of the American experience for generations.”
They are asking the public to fill out a form to Save Our Cinemas.
You can fill out that form right here.
